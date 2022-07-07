Klever One Day Volume Reaches $3.64 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00124290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00611953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033567 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

