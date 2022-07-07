Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 35,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 728,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

KOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $512.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.