KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) PT Lowered to €48.00 at Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €49.00 ($51.04) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($79.17) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 200,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

