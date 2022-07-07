Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kroger has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after buying an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

