K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.10

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $9.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 20,048 shares.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.92) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($17.81) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.