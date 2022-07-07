L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.97. 11,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

