Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Trading 65% Higher

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) traded up 65% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 194,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 35,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

