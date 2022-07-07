Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

LRCX traded up $19.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.81. 24,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

