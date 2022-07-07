Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,380.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $22,380.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.