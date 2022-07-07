Landshare Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $39,465.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.75 or 1.00052602 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,812,924 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,490 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

