Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.28

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 93362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
SWIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
