Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Up to $124.48

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.48, but opened at $130.95. Lear shares last traded at $128.65, with a volume of 2,033 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

