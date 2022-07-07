Ledyard National Bank Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,817 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $200.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

