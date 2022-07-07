Ledyard National Bank Has $322,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.