Ledyard National Bank Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,381 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $228,638,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,518,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,451,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

