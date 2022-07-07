Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

