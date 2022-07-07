Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

