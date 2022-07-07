Ledyard National Bank Sells 950 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

