Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,802 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $101.71 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.