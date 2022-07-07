Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,382 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $707.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

