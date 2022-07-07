Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

AVGO opened at $492.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $198.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

