Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

