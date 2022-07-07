Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.35

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

