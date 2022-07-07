Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $291.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.02 and a 200-day moving average of $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

