Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $94.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

