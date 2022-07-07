Lethean Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Lethean has a total market cap of $126,756.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,979.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.88 or 0.05838471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00245710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00621431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00518597 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

