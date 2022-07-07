Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 5,645,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,411 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,616 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,174 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,628 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

