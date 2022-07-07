LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 4%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.46. 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

