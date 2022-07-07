LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 4%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.46. 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.