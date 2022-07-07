Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Down 2.4%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.12 and last traded at $115.28. 19,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,073,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.