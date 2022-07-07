Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 8.1%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.65. 29,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,865,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

