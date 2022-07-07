Life Planning Partners Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,853,000.

VTV stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

