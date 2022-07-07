Life Planning Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

