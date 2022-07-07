Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

