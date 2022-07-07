Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.89.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

TSE LSPD traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$28.47. 330,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,417. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.04. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$19.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,904. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.