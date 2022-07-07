Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 1.3%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. 9,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 57,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 246.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.26% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

