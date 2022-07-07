Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 1.3%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. 9,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 57,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 246.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)
Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.
