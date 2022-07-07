Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.49. 441,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 295,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $33,267.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,372,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,677 shares of company stock valued at $825,886. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

