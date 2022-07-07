LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 12955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.99. The company has a market cap of £24.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

