Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.11. 8,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,202. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

