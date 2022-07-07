London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,198.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,198.33 ($111.39).

LSEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($121.09) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.41) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($124.73) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,642 ($92.54) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,346.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,382.43. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,546 ($103.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £43.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

