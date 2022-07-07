Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00136835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00904901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 504% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.