LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 131.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

