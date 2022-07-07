Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.51.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.96. 1,478,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,081. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26. Insiders have acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 over the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.