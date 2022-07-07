Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 3.5%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.95 ($36.41) and last traded at €36.30 ($37.81). Approximately 15,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($39.17).
The company has a market capitalization of $281.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.02.
About Manz (ETR:M5Z)
Recommended Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.