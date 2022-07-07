MAP Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $17.07 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $178,435.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

