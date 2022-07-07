Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.76.

MOZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

MOZ stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.73 million and a P/E ratio of -39.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

