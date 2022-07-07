Mark Mccaffrey Sells 9,776 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 25 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $1,746.50.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 579,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

