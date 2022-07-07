Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TScan Therapeutics worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCRX. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 10,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,397. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 510.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO David P. Southwell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

