Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,432. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46.

