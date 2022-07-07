Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.75. 2,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

