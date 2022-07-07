Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 65,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

